Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

