Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $54,394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $24,229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $17,299,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

