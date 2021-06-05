Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$150.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$145.19 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$89.42 and a 12-month high of C$146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total transaction of C$618,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,988.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

