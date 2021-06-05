Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.10. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 57,279 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$577.32 million and a P/E ratio of -27.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.2272484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

