Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Set at C$45.00 by National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a C$45.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$38.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.45. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$26.13 and a 1 year high of C$40.40.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

