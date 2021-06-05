Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPX. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

TSE:CPX opened at C$38.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$26.13 and a twelve month high of C$40.40.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

