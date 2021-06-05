Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

