Carbon (CRBN) Reaches One Day Volume of $107,402.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $107,402.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00295359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00242406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01142183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,104.67 or 1.00511438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,005,339 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

