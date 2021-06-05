Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 71.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

