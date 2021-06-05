Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $178.18

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.18 and traded as high as $178.75. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $175.15, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.