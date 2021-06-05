Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CSTL opened at $63.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,887 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,108. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.