CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $564.35 million, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

