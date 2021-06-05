Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.81. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 87 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $678.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

