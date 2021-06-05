Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.81. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 87 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $678.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
