Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.76

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.76 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 12428502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

