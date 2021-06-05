ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of ChampionX worth $511,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of CHX opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

