ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ChampionX worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Cowen increased their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.