ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $27.44

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.44, but opened at $28.87. ChampionX shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 3,060 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.