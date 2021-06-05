ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91. ChargePoint has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $49.48.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.