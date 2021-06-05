Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 406

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

CAY stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.20. The company has a market capitalization of £186.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Charles Stanley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

