Chart Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $148.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

