Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

GTLS opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

