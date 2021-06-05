Chemring Group PLC (CHG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on September 10th

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £910.95 million and a PE ratio of 26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.52.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Davies purchased 11,900 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £32,725 ($42,755.42). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total value of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.