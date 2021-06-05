China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 3.17.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

