China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) & Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Financial Contrast

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Finance Online and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online $40.03 million 0.64 -$10.56 million N/A N/A Futu $427.02 million 52.62 $170.96 million $1.31 118.09

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance Online and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online -26.37% -102.82% -13.03% Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of China Finance Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Finance Online has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Finance Online and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83

Futu has a consensus price target of $219.16, indicating a potential upside of 41.67%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than China Finance Online.

Summary

Futu beats China Finance Online on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co. Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an Internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; and jrj.com, a financial information website. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchanges; subscription to financial data and information services; and asset management and insurance brokerage services, as well as online P2P lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities; China Investment Securities; YonYou Network to provide corporate cash management solutions; and Orient Securities to provide a cloud-based investor education platform. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

