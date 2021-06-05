Chonk Price Reaches $70.59 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $70.59 or 0.00194002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $20,759.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00026074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.01027850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.51 or 0.10126089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053510 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

