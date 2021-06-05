CIBC Increases Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$50.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Dye & Durham and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.90.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$47.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.82. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

