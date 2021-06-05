CIBC Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $45.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $139.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SAP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

