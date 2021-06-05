Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.71.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $252.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

