Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $352.20 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

