Citigroup Raises DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $28.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $31,780,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

