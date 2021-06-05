Citizens & Northern Corp Has $9.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.64. 866,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,878. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.