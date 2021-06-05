Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 244 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.30. 845,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

