Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,522 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,548,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 501,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. 11,676,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,939,564. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

