Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 202 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,461,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $218.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,112. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

