Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 301 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.24. 18,935,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,304,736. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

