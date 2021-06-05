City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 111,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after buying an additional 99,359 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.