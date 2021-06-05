Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) & Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Critical Comparison

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and Impala Platinum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 4 0 2.57 Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus target price of $22.03, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Impala Platinum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.85 -$122.00 million $0.17 116.88 Impala Platinum $4.49 billion 3.32 $1.03 billion $1.23 15.25

Impala Platinum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cleveland-Cliffs. Impala Platinum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -0.32% 10.98% 1.57% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Impala Platinum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. In addition, it owns interest in two exploration properties, including the Sunday Lake project and the Shebandowan project in Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Illovo, South Africa.

