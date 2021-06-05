CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,932. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

