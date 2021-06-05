Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $79.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.65.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

