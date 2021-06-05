Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,834 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

ETX stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.