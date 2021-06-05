Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

