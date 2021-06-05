Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $422.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.80.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

