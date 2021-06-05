Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $12.20 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

