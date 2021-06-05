Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) Declares €1.33 Dividend

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of €1.33 ($1.56) per share on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON COD opened at GBX 58.42 ($0.76) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 68.90 ($0.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.66. The company has a market cap of £309.65 million and a P/E ratio of 68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

