Comparing Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Telefónica alerts:

1.2% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Telefónica and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.50 $1.81 billion $0.59 8.02 Orbsat $5.69 million 0.96 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Risk & Volatility

Telefónica has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telefónica and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 2 8 3 0 2.08 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 4.96% 18.97% 3.32% Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38%

Summary

Telefónica beats Orbsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. The company serves 337 million customers. TelefÃ³nica, S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform that allow managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.