Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 5,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,651,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

