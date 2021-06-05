Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07. Conduent has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 37.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

