Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CONN opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $851.44 million, a P/E ratio of -193.32 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

