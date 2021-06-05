Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.5% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $239.25. The company had a trading volume of 430,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

