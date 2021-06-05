Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTTAY. UBS Group upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.